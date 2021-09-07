Full details on the BC Vaccine Card to be announced today

Premier John Horgan will be joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix at 2 pm Tuesday to share details about the rollout of the BC Vaccine Card.

The first phase of the BC Vaccine Card, BC’s version of a vaccine passport, is set to kick in next Monday, September 13, and it will require residents to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On October 24, the second phase begins, requiring residents to be fully vaccinated.

The card will be required to access a wide range of services, including restaurants, movies, ticketed sporting events, and other social and recreational events, like nightclubs and casinos.

Fitness centres and gyms will also require the card.

An online portal to access the card has already been launched and can be viewed now. The website features a queue system when it gets overwhelmed by traffic.

The new rules will apply to anyone 12 years of age or older.

Several businesses and communities in BC have also put forward a vaccination requirement to access their services. For example, West Vancouver is prohibiting access to its community and aquatic centres for individuals without a BC Vaccine Card beginning September 13.

TELUS has introduced its own vaccine policy for staff and visitors to its administrative buildings. London Drugs has also introduced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, which goes into effect on November 1 and is a condition of employment.

The press conference can be viewed through the BC government YouTube or Facebook channels.

More to come…