TELUS introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for office staff

TELUS has announced that as of October 1, all staff and guests who have access to a TELUS administrative office will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

They’re also making all team members who don’t work from home, and who are in customer facing environments like retail, health, or as technicians, get vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

The final phase of the plan takes place in January 2022, where fully vaccinated office workers will be able to return to work in a TELUS building, full or part-time.

TELUS is providing employees who are in customer facing environments a potential exemption, letting them submit a rapid antigen test at least twice a week to prove they’re COVID-19 negative.

An internal survey was conducted that showed that 89% of respondents had already been vaccinated, or were intending to be vaccinated.

“As a world-leading social purpose organization committed to improving the health and quality of life of all Canadians, we believe this is the right thing to do to protect our team members, their families, and our customers,” the corporation said in a statement.

Customers will still be able to choose a virtual home installation if they’re uncomfortable with a technician entering their home.

TELUS introduced a work-from-home program back in 2006, and even before the pandemic, 75% of team members worked from home.