London Drugs will soon require all of its employees to be immunized against COVID-19.

The retailer says that a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy will take effect starting November 1, 2021, as a condition of employment.

According to a statement, the decision was made due to London Drugs being a healthcare provider for essential goods and services, and to create a safe and resilient environment for employees and customers.

“Given the high degree of health risk spread with the variants of concern to the unvaccinated and under-vaccinated, such as children unable to be vaccinated, those with immunocompromised health conditions, and seniors with less resilience to the virus, we have a responsibility to make our retail spaces and pharmacies safe and accessible for all,” London Drugs President and COO Clint Mahlman said in a statement.

“We all know how to reduce the risk of exposure and minimize the risk of serious health impacts by using vaccinations and masks, along with other measures established by the health authorities to keep people safe.”

As part of the mandatory policy, all employees will need to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that are approved by Health Canada, in order to be eligible to work at London Drugs. This may also extend to booster doses if those are required by public health.

Employees will be required to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status and booster vaccination status, and show government documentation to their manager so that it can be tracked.

Those who cannot be vaccinated for medically approved reasons or other protected legal grounds will be accommodated; however, they will be required to be tested with an approved COVID-19 test based on their hours of work and exposure. Similarly, employees who choose not to get vaccinated, share documentation, or receive booster doses will need to “submit to ongoing testing to be eligible for work hours.”

London Drugs stresses that it will not be introducing proof of vaccination for customers at this time.