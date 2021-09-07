Here's how the BC Vaccine Card will work in gyms and fitness centres

If you’re looking to pump some iron next week, you’ll need a BC Vaccine Card to do it.

On Tuesday, BC health officials unveiled details about the proof of vaccination card, which will be mandatory to access certain indoor services across the province like restaurants, movie theatres, and gyms.

These new rules come into effect on September 13 and are expected to last until at least January 2022.

On September 13, card holders will need to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. By October 24, card holders will need to be fully vaccinated.

There will be two options for fitness enthusiasts: a digital version or a printed version of the BC Vaccine Card. They’ll also need to present government-issued photo ID.

Along with gyms and fitness centres, the BC Vaccine Card will be required at any venues that host indoor adult sports, including beer league hockey facilities. Indoor group exercise activities are also included.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Premier John Horgan suggested that consultation between government and industry played a key role in the process to protect businesses and their patrons.

For anyone who is not able to obtain their official BC Vaccine Card, they will be able to use the proof of vaccination they received from a COVID-19 immunization clinic until September 26.

Apply to get your BC Vaccine Card at gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.