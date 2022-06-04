BC’s Lower Mainland has had an unusually cool and wet spring so far, and it’s affected strawberry crops in the region.

Maan Farms posted a video to social media on Saturday, June 4 with Farmer Amir Maan showing the state of the strawberries. June typically marks the kick-off of strawberry season in BC, but according to Maan, they’re not ready quite yet.

“We’ve never had a season like this before,” says Maan in the video.

“This is not normal, I don’t know what the heck’s going on,” he says, pointing out how the unripened strawberry plants are damaged.

“This should be loaded, there’s barely any fruit on here.”

In the video, Maan showed off the nearby greenhouses where they’re also growing berries.

“We’re doing controlled growing climates, it’s safer for us, more sustainable, less pesticides, and we get a reliable crop,” says Maan.

According to the BC Strawberry Growers Association, most crops are delayed due to the abnormally rainy weather but says that most farms will have fresh BC strawberries in the coming weeks.

You can follow Maan Farms to get updates on when the berry crops are ready.