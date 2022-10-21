How to prepare for flooding as rain returns to BC

Flooding at the intersection of Broadway and Cambie Street in Vancouver on October 12, 2017. (Alex Couillard/Submitted)

As Metro Vancouverites rejoice that the rain has finally made it to the region, there is also reason to be cautious and prepared for possible flooding.

The region has been in desperate need of traditional fall weather after Metro Vancouver didn’t see rain for over 100 days.

The Weather Network has warned that significant rainfall will shower down across coastal areas over the next several days, “which will help to put a dent in the drought that’s grown quite severe this fall.”

The first round of precipitation began on Friday, with more expected on Saturday, but only with light rainfall totals expected. Approximately 10 to 20 mm of rain is predicted over the next two days.

Storms will wash over British Columbia one after the other beginning this weekend, bringing significant precipitation to areas that desperately need it. #BCStorm #BCDrought https://t.co/EXM5gaRx8Y — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) October 21, 2022

However, the network has said dry conditions lead the soil hardening which doesn’t allow the runoff to be absorbed.

This rock-hard soil heightens the risk of some localized pooling and ponding around low-lying areas, the Weather Network explains.

So, here are some ways you can prepare for a flood:

Before a flood event

Depending on the severity and type of flood, water can take up to weeks or months to recede, the province explains.

This is why it’s important to know what to do before, during and after a major flood.

To mitigate the damage to your home, the province suggests:

Storing important items and documents in water-tight containers and placing them on the high place or upper floor.

Cleaning gutters regularly.

And ensuring nearby storm drains are clear of debris.

It’s also helpful to make an emergency plan and a small emergency kit.

Having insurance can also protect you from any financial stress that comes from a natural disaster.

Also make sure your insurance information is readily available in case of an emergency.

You can find advisories and warnings about current or expected flood risks on the River Forecast Centre website and on Twitter.

These are the three stages of a notification:

There are also three stages of an evacuation depending on the severity:

Evacuation Alert: Prepare to leave on short notice

Evacuation Order: Leave the area immediately because you are at risk

Evacuation Rescinded: You can return home

If you receive an Evacuation Order, leave the area immediately and wait until the evacuation is rescinded before returning.

Last year the province experienced devastating flooding. So as extreme weather is expected to become more frequent, the province is encouraging British Columbians to provide feedback about how best to prepare for future flooding in BC.

You have until Friday, January 6, to send in your comments on the Engage BC website.