Rocks and mudslides close BC highways during heavy rain (VIDEOS)

Mudslides and rockslides have closed major highways in Southern BC amidst heavy rain in the region.

According to an update from Drive BC, BC Highway 5 is closed between Hope and Merritt because of a mudslide. As an alternate route, drivers are asked to try BC Highway 3.

As of 12 pm on November 14, there is no estimated time of when the Coquihalla highway will reopen as they’re currently assessing the situation.

CLOSED #BCHwy5 – Between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC due to a mudslide. Alternate route available via #BCHwy3. No estimated time of reopening, assessment in progress. Next update time at approximately 1:30PM PDT. #Coquihalla — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2021

Photos and videos uploaded to social media show the extent of the mudslide.

Some serious flooding/landslide on the #Coquihalla right now, near the Great Bear Snowshed. Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has already been closed due to a rockslide.

📸Video credit: Roger Fox📸 pic.twitter.com/OUAAUR5FnE — Nich Johansen (@NichJohansen) November 14, 2021

And this is the part of the highway that is still open! YIKES All my kids trying to get back to #kamloops from the coast rn! #coquihalla #merrit ⁦@KasiaBodurka⁩ ⁦@MMadryga⁩ pic.twitter.com/hSey0wq7dc — Sue Mark (@susanmark3000) November 14, 2021





Meanwhile, on BC Highway 1, a rockslide and rocks on the road shut down the roadway in both directions. Drive BC is expected to deliver updates later in the afternoon.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to rocks on the road north of the Sailor Bar Tunnel. No detour available, assessment in progress. No estimated time of reopening.

Next update approximately 2:30pm.

More info: https://t.co/38bEM2o8fW#HopeBC #YaleBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 14, 2021

According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merrit was expected to receive 60 to 90 mm of rain on Sunday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water to pool on roads.

The agency warned that heavy rain and melting snow could create “challenging driving conditions due to water pooling on the roads” and reduced visibility.