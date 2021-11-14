NewsWeather

Rocks and mudslides close BC highways during heavy rain (VIDEOS)

Nov 14 2021, 8:34 pm
Mudslides and rockslides have closed major highways in Southern BC amidst heavy rain in the region.

According to an update from Drive BC, BC Highway 5 is closed between Hope and Merritt because of a mudslide. As an alternate route, drivers are asked to try BC Highway 3.

As of 12 pm on November 14, there is no estimated time of when the Coquihalla highway will reopen as they’re currently assessing the situation.


Photos and videos uploaded to social media show the extent of the mudslide.


Meanwhile, on BC Highway 1, a rockslide and rocks on the road shut down the roadway in both directions. Drive BC is expected to deliver updates later in the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merrit was expected to receive 60 to 90 mm of rain on Sunday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water to pool on roads.

The agency warned that heavy rain and melting snow could create “challenging driving conditions due to water pooling on the roads” and reduced visibility.

