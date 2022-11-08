The early snow is likely a headache for many Vancouver residents, but it is excellent and welcome news around BC, mainly at one notable ski resort.

Big White Ski Resort has revealed that it is opening one whole week ahead of schedule for skiing and snowboarding.

Big White will open on November 17 at 8:45 am. As an added bonus, tickets will be 50% off the ticket window price.

According to a news release from Big White, the policy for the BC ski resort is to open “as soon as runs permit.”

Big White says it’s “confident that we’ll be able to offer up a good selection of green runs in just over a week.”

“After a couple of hard years in the tourism world, and having to close early multiple years in a row, we are very excited to give our passholders, locals, and residents of British Columbia, a chance to hit the slopes as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big White Ski Resort (@skibigwhite)

Big White was recently named one of the best ski resorts in North America.

BC has been hit with a sudden burst of arctic weather and parts of the province have seen snow far earlier than typical.

For Big White, an estimated 114 cm of snow fell at the resort. A statement suggests the village snow base is up to 62 cm.

Lara’s Gondola, the Plaza Chair, and the Ridge Rocket Express Chair are all expected to be open on November 17, with runs being serviced between 8:45 am and 3:30 pm, with the Gondola closing at 5 pm.

“Tickets must be purchased online with a special promo code available at BigWhite.com to receive the 50% discount and will remain discounted until a second detached quad chair begins spinning.”