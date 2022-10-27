"An incredible accomplishment": Big White Ski Resort voted as one of the best in North America

Big White Ski Resort has been recognized for the second year in a row as one of the best of the best ski resorts in North America by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

When ranked among the top ski resorts in North America, the popular BC ski resort came in fourth and ranked second in all of Canada.

The top resorts received a score percentage representing the overall average levels of satisfaction.

“Big White weighed in with an impressive score of 87.42, less than one point from the number one North American resort, and up over seven points from last year’s score of 80.3,” a statement from the resort reads.

The resort says the “incredible accomplishment” is especially meaningful considering it’s been operating for two seasons amidst a worldwide pandemic.

“It’s an accomplishment we really couldn’t have achieved without the dedicated team that keeps the resort running, our loyal season passholders and locals, and the guests who visit us year after year because they truly love the resort,” said Michael J. Ballingall, the senior vice president.

Whistler Blackcomb was the only other Canadian resort to make it on the list of top North American ski resorts, and it came in first place with a score of 88.37.

For 35 years, Condé Nast Traveler has surveyed hundreds of thousands of readers worldwide on their favourite hotels, spas, cities, and, of course, resorts, and published its Readers’ Choice Awards.