Six stunning BC resorts have been ranked among the 10 best in Canada

Six BC hotels and inns have been named among the best in the country.

Whistler makes a few appearances on its own.

The list was compiled by Condé Nast Traveler, and was based on readers who rated their top resorts in Canada.

The non-BC locales to make the list included Jasper, Lake Louise, Mont-Tremblant, and Banff.

All of the locations were scored out of 100.

Brentwood Bay is a small village in Saanich, just north of Victoria.

It’s also home to the Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa, which scored 91.6 points according to Condé Nast readers.

Where: 849 Verdier Ave, Brentwood Bay

Condé Nast readers awarded Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside 95 points, another gorgeous resort near Whistler Blackcomb.

This resort is an eight-time winner of Canada’s Best Ski Hotel in the World Ski Awards.

Where: 4320 Sundial Crescent, Whistler

The fourth best resort across Canada once again goes to Whistler, at Nita Lake Lodge, which scored 96.66.

Nita Lake Lodge is Whistler’s only lakeside hotel, where you’ll enjoy gorgeous scenic views of BC’s natural wonders. BC residents can also enjoy discounted rates.

Where: 2131 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Wickaninnish isn’t just fun to say, it’s also the second best rated resort in all of the country, scoring 99.06.

Wickaninnish Inn is located in Tofino, BC, tucked away between an ancient rainforest, and the ocean.

Where: 500 Osprey Lane, Tofino

The Fairmont Chateau in Whistler in BC was at the very top of the list of resorts in Canada, scoring a 99.64.

Located at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, the Fairmont Chateau Whistler is a ski-in ski-out paradise. Even if you’re not one for winter sports, the surrounding area is breathtakingly gorgeous, truly like you’re living in a painting.

Where: 4599, Chateau Boulevard, Whistler

