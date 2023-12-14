Truck overpass crashes focus of BC's new transport rules

Transportation officials in BC have announced new rules to combat the growing problem of transport trucks colliding with highway overpasses.

Rob Fleming, BC’s transportation minister, called the crashes “needless” and “inexplicable,” causing disruption, delays, and resulting in costly repairs for taxpayers.

“There simply is no excuse for a truck to crash into a bridge or an overpass,” Fleming said during a Thursday news conference. “If it happens, there will be more severe consequences.”

He revealed a sweeping new set of rules taking effect next June. If a truck crashes into a bridge or overpass, the company’s entire fleet will be grounded while a safety investigation takes place. Fines for over-height vehicles and loads will also quadruple to just under $600.

If a company is involved in repeat infrastructure crashes, BC could cancel the company’s carrier safety certificate — preventing them from doing business in the province.

New technological aids will also be required in heavy trucks. Dump trucks will need warning devices that alert operators when the bin is in the upright position. Heavy commercial vehicles will also need mechanical speed limiters preventing them from going more than 105 kilometres per hour — which need to be in place by April 5.

This is on top of new entry-level training required for new commercial drivers in conjunction with the BC Trucking Association and ICBC following the Humboldt Broncos crash. The training includes subjects such as air braking and chaining up tires.

“We make no apologies for having the toughest, strongest, most comprehensive mandatory entry-level training system in the country,” Fleming said.

This announcement comes as trucks too tall to fit under bridges have been causing havoc on Metro Vancouver roads. Most recently, a truck smacked into a CP rail overhead in Langley, choking Highway 1 in October. Just a month earlier, a driver fled the scene on foot in North Vancouver after slamming into the Main Street overpass.

This May, Abbotsford traffic was brought to a standstill when a fiery truck-into-overpass collision closed Highway 1. Back in February, startling dashcam footage captured the moment a truck crashed into a Richmond overpass. That truck appeared to be travelling with its bin in the raised position.