Driver flees scene after transport truck hits North Vancouver overpass

Yet another truck has crashed into a Metro Vancouver highway overpass — this time in North Vancouver.

DriveBC shared a photo of the truck stuck under the bridge after colliding with the Main Street overpass Tuesday night at approximately 7 pm.

North Vancouver RCMP says the driver fled the scene after the collision, and he still hasn’t been found. Officers don’t yet know his identity.

Police have followed up with the truck’s owner, and issued a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours before engineers deemed the overpass structurally safe. It was reopened just before 3:30 am Wednesday.

Trucks colliding with overpasses is a growing problem in Metro Vancouver. In the last year, the collisions have caused lengthy delays in Richmond and the Fraser Valley as well.