BC Place sellout inevitable now for Lions home opener

It looks like a historically large crowd will be showing up for the BC Lions’ home opener on June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.

While the Lions aren’t ready to confirm the game is sold out, a quick glance at Ticketmaster reveals that there are no pairs of tickets left in all of BC Place for the big game. There are a few single tickets still available but that’s all as fans have been swallowing up the supply.

There are no pairs of tickets remaining for the @BCLions home opener (only single seats left). Think we can safely call this a BC Place sellout. pic.twitter.com/vu3qH0KElP — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 4, 2024

The team announced that they’ve sold 50,000 tickets a few days ago. A Lions representative confirmed to Daily Hive that the max capacity for the game is roughly 53,000. With more than a week to go before kickoff and few seats available online, it’s looking like a guaranteed sellout.

Not only will the game be the first for the Lions at home this season, but it will also feature a performance by Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent. The pregame concert from the popular musician has helped the team sell tickets for the event.

The Lions have opened new sections for this game numerous times but the demand for tickets has continued.

Attendance is expected to vastly exceed that of past home openers, which also featured popular musical acts. OneRepublic helped bring 34,082 fans in 2022 and LL Cool J helped to attract 33,103 fans last season.

If the Lions do fill the stadium for their home opener, it will be only the second time they’ve cracked the 50,000 mark for a regular season game since 1991. There have been an additional five BC Place playoff games that have reached the lofty number.

The Lions get their regular season started on the road against the Toronto Argonauts this weekend on June 9. The BC-based team is hoping for a strong season as Vancouver is hosting the Grey Cup this year, and participating in the big game on home soil would be massive.