Jonas Brothers coming to Vancouver for Grey Cup halftime show

No matter what happens this season, BC Lions fans will be witness to plenty of great live music.

With the 111th Grey Cup coming to BC Place in Vancouver in the fall, the CFL announced details regarding the halftime show on Monday, revealing that the Jonas Brothers will be headlining the event.

“After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November,” said the Jonas Brothers in a CFL press release.

The Canadian league got another notable three-piece band for the 2023 Grey Cup, booking Green Day for the game in Hamilton.

The public sale of tickets for this year’s Grey Cup, which will be played on Sunday, November 17, begins Tuesday, June 4 at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.

Meanwhile, Lions fans will be treated to another world-class act in the coming weeks when rap icon 50 Cent takes the stage on June 15 for the Lions’ home opener.

British Columbia! I’ll be rockin @bcplace Stadium for the @BCLions Concert Kickoff game on June 15th. We’re kicking off the season the right way! Get your tickets now before they sell out! https://t.co/G3axO4QQck pic.twitter.com/N2nBZGQz4w — 50cent (@50cent) May 27, 2024

Tickets are still on sale for as low as $31 for adults and $15 for those aged 17 or younger. Although some seats are available in the upper bowl, the majority are already sold out.

Over 45,000 tickets have already been sold for their first game of the season, making it the most well-attended Lions regular season game at BC Place in over 12 years.

Like in the past few years, in which the Lions have brought out the likes of LL Cool J and OneRepublic for the season kickoff performance, 50 Cent will take the field an hour before kickoff.