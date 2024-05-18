SportsSoccerWhitecaps

How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player is making in 2024

May 18 2024, 12:23 am
How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player is making in 2024
Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Whitecaps once again rank somewhere in the middle when it comes to MLS payrolls.

The most recent MLS salary guide, which contains all of the league’s latest financial information, was recently published.

The Whitecaps rank 20th across the league in terms of total salary, with a payroll of just over $15 million.

Below is the full list of teams sorted by total salary. They’re firmly in the middle of the three Canadian teams, behind Toronto FC but ahead of Montreal CF.

Team Salary
Inter Miami $41,679,126
Toronto FC $31,410,634
Chicago Fire $25,126,732
Nashville SC $21,397,303
FC Cincinnati $18,705,167
Austin FC $18,408,831
New England Revolution $18,320,184
LA Galaxy $17,931,232
New York Red Bulls $17,111,222
Houston Dynamo $16,768,222
Atlanta United $16,663,279
Seattle Sounders $16,580,599
New York City FC $16,542,203
Colorado Rapids $16,328,472
FC Dallas $16,230,011
D.C. United $16,171,456
LAFC $15,903,820
Sporting KC $15,874,516
Portland Timbers $15,367,900
Vancouver Whitecaps $15,203,269
Columbus Crew $15,186,365
Orlando City $15,066,500
Minnesota United $14,907,129
Philadelphia Union $14,821,159
Charlotte FC $14,529,129
San Jose Earthquakes $13,628,412
Real Salt Lake $13,604,922
CF Montreal $12,048,030
St. Louis City $12,015,851

It’s no surprise that Inter Miami CF ranks first on this list after the signing of Lionel Messi. The international star’s $20.4 million salary is larger than that of the entire Whitecaps team.

Messi will be visiting Vancouver to play in the city for the first time soon. The match is scheduled for May 25.

Once again, the Whitecaps’ highest-paid player is Ryan Gauld. The Scottish midfielder will make nearly $3 million this year for his work. The team has one other player, Andrés Cubas, who is guaranteed to make more than $1 million.

Here are all the salary details for all the players on the Whitecaps.

Player Position Base salary Guaranteed compensation
Ryan Gauld AM $2,880,000 $2,985,000
Andrés Cubas DM $1,050,000 $1,146,375
Alessandro Schöpf AM $900,000 $992,500
Mathías Laborda CB $800,000 $943,625
Sam Adekugbe LB $825,000 $913,000
Yohei Takaoka GK $672,000 $789,713
Brian White CF $754,500 $754,500
Tristan Blackmon CB $750,000 $750,000
Caio Alexandre Souza e Silva DM $680,000 $742,500
Ranko Veselinovic CB $620,000 $687,125
Pedro Vite AM $621,000 $674,997
Fafà Picault LW $650,000 $670,000
Bjørn Inge Utvik CB $450,000 $502,083
Damir Kreilach CM $440,000 $440,000
Deiber Caicedo LW $350,000 $381,125
Sebastian Berhalter CM $330,000 $330,000
Luís Martins LB $300,000 $300,000
Javain Brown RB $205,000 $218,688
Ryan Raposo LF $150,000 $155,000
Ralph Priso DM $125,000 $125,000
Joe Bendik GK $108,000 $116,673
Belal Halbouni CB $110,000 $110,000
Ali Ahmed CM $100,000 $109,375
J.C. Ngando DM $89,716 $107,715
Isaac Boehmer GK $89,716 $89,716
Levonte Johnson LW $89,716 $89,716
Max Anchor GK $71,401 $78,843

