How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player is making in 2024

The Vancouver Whitecaps once again rank somewhere in the middle when it comes to MLS payrolls.

The most recent MLS salary guide, which contains all of the league’s latest financial information, was recently published.

The Whitecaps rank 20th across the league in terms of total salary, with a payroll of just over $15 million.

Below is the full list of teams sorted by total salary. They’re firmly in the middle of the three Canadian teams, behind Toronto FC but ahead of Montreal CF.

Team Salary Inter Miami $41,679,126 Toronto FC $31,410,634 Chicago Fire $25,126,732 Nashville SC $21,397,303 FC Cincinnati $18,705,167 Austin FC $18,408,831 New England Revolution $18,320,184 LA Galaxy $17,931,232 New York Red Bulls $17,111,222 Houston Dynamo $16,768,222 Atlanta United $16,663,279 Seattle Sounders $16,580,599 New York City FC $16,542,203 Colorado Rapids $16,328,472 FC Dallas $16,230,011 D.C. United $16,171,456 LAFC $15,903,820 Sporting KC $15,874,516 Portland Timbers $15,367,900 Vancouver Whitecaps $15,203,269 Columbus Crew $15,186,365 Orlando City $15,066,500 Minnesota United $14,907,129 Philadelphia Union $14,821,159 Charlotte FC $14,529,129 San Jose Earthquakes $13,628,412 Real Salt Lake $13,604,922 CF Montreal $12,048,030 St. Louis City $12,015,851

It’s no surprise that Inter Miami CF ranks first on this list after the signing of Lionel Messi. The international star’s $20.4 million salary is larger than that of the entire Whitecaps team.

Messi will be visiting Vancouver to play in the city for the first time soon. The match is scheduled for May 25.

Once again, the Whitecaps’ highest-paid player is Ryan Gauld. The Scottish midfielder will make nearly $3 million this year for his work. The team has one other player, Andrés Cubas, who is guaranteed to make more than $1 million.

Here are all the salary details for all the players on the Whitecaps.

Player Position Base salary Guaranteed compensation Ryan Gauld AM $2,880,000 $2,985,000 Andrés Cubas DM $1,050,000 $1,146,375 Alessandro Schöpf AM $900,000 $992,500 Mathías Laborda CB $800,000 $943,625 Sam Adekugbe LB $825,000 $913,000 Yohei Takaoka GK $672,000 $789,713 Brian White CF $754,500 $754,500 Tristan Blackmon CB $750,000 $750,000 Caio Alexandre Souza e Silva DM $680,000 $742,500 Ranko Veselinovic CB $620,000 $687,125 Pedro Vite AM $621,000 $674,997 Fafà Picault LW $650,000 $670,000 Bjørn Inge Utvik CB $450,000 $502,083 Damir Kreilach CM $440,000 $440,000 Deiber Caicedo LW $350,000 $381,125 Sebastian Berhalter CM $330,000 $330,000 Luís Martins LB $300,000 $300,000 Javain Brown RB $205,000 $218,688 Ryan Raposo LF $150,000 $155,000 Ralph Priso DM $125,000 $125,000 Joe Bendik GK $108,000 $116,673 Belal Halbouni CB $110,000 $110,000 Ali Ahmed CM $100,000 $109,375 J.C. Ngando DM $89,716 $107,715 Isaac Boehmer GK $89,716 $89,716 Levonte Johnson LW $89,716 $89,716 Max Anchor GK $71,401 $78,843