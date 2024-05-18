How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player is making in 2024

The Vancouver Whitecaps once again rank somewhere in the middle when it comes to MLS payrolls.
The most recent MLS salary guide, which contains all of the league’s latest financial information, was recently published.
The Whitecaps rank 20th across the league in terms of total salary, with a payroll of just over $15 million.
Below is the full list of teams sorted by total salary. They’re firmly in the middle of the three Canadian teams, behind Toronto FC but ahead of Montreal CF.
|Team
|Salary
|Inter Miami
|$41,679,126
|Toronto FC
|$31,410,634
|Chicago Fire
|$25,126,732
|Nashville SC
|$21,397,303
|FC Cincinnati
|$18,705,167
|Austin FC
|$18,408,831
|New England Revolution
|$18,320,184
|LA Galaxy
|$17,931,232
|New York Red Bulls
|$17,111,222
|Houston Dynamo
|$16,768,222
|Atlanta United
|$16,663,279
|Seattle Sounders
|$16,580,599
|New York City FC
|$16,542,203
|Colorado Rapids
|$16,328,472
|FC Dallas
|$16,230,011
|D.C. United
|$16,171,456
|LAFC
|$15,903,820
|Sporting KC
|$15,874,516
|Portland Timbers
|$15,367,900
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|$15,203,269
|Columbus Crew
|$15,186,365
|Orlando City
|$15,066,500
|Minnesota United
|$14,907,129
|Philadelphia Union
|$14,821,159
|Charlotte FC
|$14,529,129
|San Jose Earthquakes
|$13,628,412
|Real Salt Lake
|$13,604,922
|CF Montreal
|$12,048,030
|St. Louis City
|$12,015,851
It’s no surprise that Inter Miami CF ranks first on this list after the signing of Lionel Messi. The international star’s $20.4 million salary is larger than that of the entire Whitecaps team.
Messi will be visiting Vancouver to play in the city for the first time soon. The match is scheduled for May 25.
Once again, the Whitecaps’ highest-paid player is Ryan Gauld. The Scottish midfielder will make nearly $3 million this year for his work. The team has one other player, Andrés Cubas, who is guaranteed to make more than $1 million.
Here are all the salary details for all the players on the Whitecaps.
|Player
|Position
|Base salary
|Guaranteed compensation
|Ryan Gauld
|AM
|$2,880,000
|$2,985,000
|Andrés Cubas
|DM
|$1,050,000
|$1,146,375
|Alessandro Schöpf
|AM
|$900,000
|$992,500
|Mathías Laborda
|CB
|$800,000
|$943,625
|Sam Adekugbe
|LB
|$825,000
|$913,000
|Yohei Takaoka
|GK
|$672,000
|$789,713
|Brian White
|CF
|$754,500
|$754,500
|Tristan Blackmon
|CB
|$750,000
|$750,000
|Caio Alexandre Souza e Silva
|DM
|$680,000
|$742,500
|Ranko Veselinovic
|CB
|$620,000
|$687,125
|Pedro Vite
|AM
|$621,000
|$674,997
|Fafà Picault
|LW
|$650,000
|$670,000
|Bjørn Inge Utvik
|CB
|$450,000
|$502,083
|Damir Kreilach
|CM
|$440,000
|$440,000
|Deiber Caicedo
|LW
|$350,000
|$381,125
|Sebastian Berhalter
|CM
|$330,000
|$330,000
|Luís Martins
|LB
|$300,000
|$300,000
|Javain Brown
|RB
|$205,000
|$218,688
|Ryan Raposo
|LF
|$150,000
|$155,000
|Ralph Priso
|DM
|$125,000
|$125,000
|Joe Bendik
|GK
|$108,000
|$116,673
|Belal Halbouni
|CB
|$110,000
|$110,000
|Ali Ahmed
|CM
|$100,000
|$109,375
|J.C. Ngando
|DM
|$89,716
|$107,715
|Isaac Boehmer
|GK
|$89,716
|$89,716
|Levonte Johnson
|LW
|$89,716
|$89,716
|Max Anchor
|GK
|$71,401
|$78,843
