BC Place "basically" sold out for Lions and 50 Cent

The BC Lions are expecting a huge crowd for tomorrow’s home opener.

Attendance is expected to surpass 50,000 people at BC Place for the big game, which also features a pre-game concert by rapper 50 Cent. The stadium is virtually sold out, according to the team’s owner.

“We all know 50 Cent is coming, get here early tomorrow,” said Amar Doman today in a video posted to the team’s social media channels.

“It’s sold out, basically.”

Amar Doman is where ALL the action will be tomorrow: front row of the @50Cent stage!@BCPlace will be ROCKIN', so listen to the man… get here early! 10:30AM – Backyard Party

1:30PM – Gates Open

3PM – Concert

4PM – Kickoff REMEMBER, your game 🎟️ IS your concert 🎟️! 🏈🎵 pic.twitter.com/RZAKpusgmS — BC LIONS (@BCLions) June 14, 2024

The fun starts with the team’s backyard party at 10:30 am. There will be face-painting stations and other events for all to enjoy, as well as cheap beer for those of legal age at just $5.

The stadium then opens a few hours later at 1:30 pm before 50 Cent takes the field at 3 pm. The rap superstar will perform, and then the game will kick off at 4 pm.

The famous rapper’s show will take place on the field. The Lions added special premium tickets that offer on-field access for the concert so that fans can get up close to the musical action.

A quick glance at Ticketmaster shows few seats available for the game. Many of the sections in blue below have just a handful of seats left, usually under five.

The cheapest standard ticket you can get right now costs $50, although that won’t get you a full view of the pre-game 50 Cent concert. The cheapest standard ticket is $101.50.

If you expand the search to include resale tickets, you can find tickets in the upper bowl for $43.66.

The Lions lost their season opener last week against the Toronto Argonauts. They’ll look to pick up their first victory tomorrow when they take on the Stampeders. The visiting Stampeders managed to win their first game and will be looking to keep the victories rolling.