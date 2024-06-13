BC Lions fans can touchdown at Parq Casino's game-day HQ

The BC Lions are gearing up to welcome one of the largest crowds in team history this weekend, and local fans now have a game-day HQ to come together all season long.

Parq Vancouver, the official casino resort of the BC Lions, has launched a series of home game activations, including discounts on food, drink specials, chances to win prizes, and more.

Parq Casino is just steps away from BC Place and is the perfect spot for Lions fans before and after games.

Game Day Happy Hour at Centre Bar runs from 2:30 to 8:30 pm and features a selection of drink specials for just $6.

Looking for the perfect place to watch the big games with your friends? Head to BC Kitchen, a 4,400-square-foot sports bar with 15 TVs showing the game with the sound on.

Bring your BC Lions game-day ticket to get 15% off BC Kitchen’s unique menu packed with delicious food and drink offerings. The deal also extends to Canucks, Warriors, and Whitecaps game tickets.

You may also see Parq Vancouver at BC Place giving away fun prizes on certain game days. Visit their tent on select home games to win prizes, including Parq swag, free plays for the casino, and more.

Where Vancouver Plays is for those 19+. If you gamble, use your GameSense.

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver