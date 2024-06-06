Lions allowing fans on the field for 50 Cent concert at BC Place

The BC Lions are allowing fans to get up close and personal with music superstar 50 Cent at next weekend’s home opener.

Today, the team announced the addition of 1,500 seats located in the end zone for the big game. Everyone with one of those tickets will be allowed on the field before kickoff for the concert with the rap superstar.

These new seats will cost $200 per ticket and go on sale today at 1 pm PT. They will be available on Ticketmaster.

The concert, which was originally planned to take place in the stands, will be held on the field, where everyone will have a good view.

In addition, the Lions are allowing people who already hold tickets the chance to get on the field for the performance. You can add the perk to your ticket for $100.

This is the third consecutive year the Lions have brought in a big musical act for their home opener. The reception to 50 Cent has been great as the team has already sold more than 50,000 tickets and looks to be on pace for a sellout at BC Place.

“Thank you, BC. This is going to be the biggest home opener in CFL history and a great way to open our 70th anniversary,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau in a press release.

The team failed to crack the 40,000 fans mark for both of the last two concert kickoffs, which featured OneRepublic and LL Cool J.

The Lions get their season started this weekend with a game on the road against the Toronto Argonauts. The season opener for both teams begins at 4 pm PT on Sunday, June 9.