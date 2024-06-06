Grey Cup tickets going fast as BC Place lower bowl nearly sold out

Fans are snapping up tickets to watch the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place this fall.

More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the big game, which is being hosted in Vancouver. Tickets went on sale to the general public on Tuesday, meaning that they have been flying off the shelf.

A look at what’s left shows few options in the lower bowl. While there are a decent number of options in the upper bowl, the regular season hasn’t even started yet.

Tickets start at $99 plus tax and are available at Ticketmaster now.

“Our team has been fielding a ton of Grey Cup ticket interest from both the business community and fans for months, so it has been really exciting watching that translate immediately into sales over the past 24 hours,” said Riley Wiwchar, executive director of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival, in a press release.

“We’re building a truly unprecedented Grey Cup Festival and fans are going to be thrilled when they arrive in Vancouver. BC Place is going to be electric for the championship and the cherry on top of a truly memorable week.”

There have already been some exciting announcements about the Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver, including the reveal of a zipline that goes over water. The festivities begin on November 11 and extend until the game on November 17.

Fans who go to the big game will also get the chance to see the Jonas Brothers at halftime. The band was announced as the headliner for the big game earlier this week.

The Montreal Alouettes are the defending Grey Cup champions after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute play.