BC officials to give first live COVID-19 update of 2022

BC’s top health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the first live update of 2022.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix at 1:30 pm.

The province is seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant becomes dominant, similar to what’s going on in the rest of the country.

The last live update happened last week when it was announced that BC was reducing its requirement for self-isolation for people who are fully vaccinated and accelerating COVID-19 booster eligibility as well.

The press conference will be streamed live here.