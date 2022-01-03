BC airline cancels all flights for two days due to Omicron concerns

As the Omicron variant spreads in BC and travel plans get cancelled, a local airline has pulled the plug on its operations for a couple of days.

According to an update from Pacific Coastal Airlines, all network operations are temporarily suspended on Sunday, January 2, and Monday, January 3, “due to the rapid transmission of the Omicron COVID-19 variant” they are experiencing in their Operational Control Centre.

The regional airline, which operates out of YVR and flies to 17 airports in BC, says that affected customers will be able to get their flights rescheduled or receive a complete refund.

If you had a flight reservation with them on January 2 and 3, then you can reach them at 1-800-663-2872 for more information.

The airline also had flights impacted by COVID-19 in December, and a handful of affected BC flights from December 22 are listed on their website. Customers and staff on those flights were advised to self-monitor for symptoms for the next two weeks.

Staffing shortages linked to Omicron are affecting the airline industry in Canada, with WestJet cutting 15% of its service amid shortages.

In BC, the Omicron variant is driving new record-high COVID-19 case numbers, with more than 4,000 cases reported on December 30.