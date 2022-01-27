You can fly from Vancouver to Hawaii for $298 roundtrip this spring

Looking for an excuse to book a sunny getaway from Vancouver? WestJet and Air Canada are offering some seriously affordable springtime flight prices to Hawaii right now.

The deals come as Hawaii announced this week that it’s dropping COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements for tourists who’ve received their booster dose.

Hawaiian officials haven’t given a specific date for when the regulations will be updated, but they say the new rules should be posted sometime this week.

Right now, tourists need to get a COVID-19 travel test within 72 hours of departure. Creating a Safe Travels account with the Hawaiian government is also recommended.

So, back to these flight deals: trips are available for $298 from Vancouver to Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island. Getting to Kauai is slightly more expensive at $339.

Simply search a springtime date on Google Flights and follow the prompts to book.

Safe travels!