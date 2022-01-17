These are the five largest houses for sale in Alberta (PHOTOS)

If you dream of living large, these mansions are for you.

From a castle in Calgary to a mega home in Edmonton, these are the five largest houses for sale in Alberta.

According to Zoocasa and Sotheby’s, one of these massive homes in the province can be yours (if you got some deep pockets).

5. 14 3466 Keswick Boulevard – 9,280 square feet

Located in Edmonton, this 9,280-square-foot home was built in 2018 and spans three levels and is completed with a panoramic roof deck, all of which are connected by a private elevator. Enjoy its two formal living rooms, six bedrooms, and a lower level featuring a gym, theatre room, and multiple walkouts to a lower patio.

Asking price: $5,299,900

4. Calgary’s Iconic Castle – 9,578 square feet

Situated on nearly one acre with expansive landscaped grounds, this Calgary castle has six bedrooms, including a nanny/guest room, a full-sized elevator, and two oversized heated garages with parking for ten vehicles. Neat additions in the house include a wine wall and storage for approximately 400 bottles, a home theatre and an adjacent candy lounge, a sports lounge and games room, and a steam room.

Asking price: $8,750,000

3. 209 Pinnacle Ridge Place – 10,197 square feet

Built in 2009, this home in rural Rocky View County sits on two acres and offers exquisite mountain and valley views. It features seven beds, eight baths, a gym, a screening room, and a private elevator, to name a few of the perks. An outdoor basketball court and a tennis court are on the grounds for those looking to get some outdoor workouts in. This coveted estate has graced magazine pages, served as a set for an award-winning mini-series, and was Leonardo DiCaprio’s home during the filming of The Revenant.

Asking price: $6,200,000

2. 212 Hawks Landing Rise – 10,722 square feet

This mega-home in Foothills County is currently under renovation, so a buyer will have the opportunity to finish the interior to their specific taste. The place is stacked with six bedrooms and six bathrooms across three storeys.

Asking price: $6,300,000

1. Terre Blanche – 10,804 square feet

If you are on the hunt for the largest houses for sale in Alberta, this one is at the top of the pack. This private, gated estate is strategically perched high atop the ridge on nearly three acres and features beautiful, lush gardens, magnificent landscaping, extensive outdoor gathering space, and the ultimate panoramic Rocky Mountain views. It features 10 bedrooms, including a Four Seasons-inspired guest, nanny or housekeepers wing, all complete with full ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, an attached six-car garage, two staircases, and an elevator servicing all levels. Unique features include a half-court basketball gymnasium, a ventilated cigar room, an art deco home theatre, a games room, a bar, and a steam room.

Asking price: $7,695,000