BC Lions benching Rourke with playoffs just around the corner

With just one game left on their regular season schedule, the 8-9 BC Lions are making a change at quarterback.

And that means Nathan Rourke is taking a seat.

The Lions are reeling after a brutal 39-8 loss in Saskatchewan on Saturday. Rourke threw for 200 yards, completing 15 of 23 passes, with no touchdowns and two interceptions prior to getting benched in favour of third-string QB Chase Brice.

The loss locked BC into third place in the West Division, meaning they won’t be hosting a playoff game unless they make it to the Grey Cup, set for November 17 at BC Place.

It’s quite the collapse for a team that was the betting favourite to win the Grey Cup just two months ago after they re-signed Rourke. And that was before they brought back Mathieu Betts, winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award last season.

The Lions, who started the season off so wonderfully with a 5-1 record with Vernon Adams Jr. at quarterback, are turning back to him this Saturday at BC Place according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

As the #BCLions begin their walk through VA is getting the first reps with the starters. I'm told he will start this Saturday in the season finale.

The Lions have lost three of their last four games and eight of their last 11.

While this weekend’s game against the Montreal Alouettes is meaningless for BC in the standings, the Lions desperately need some positive momentum heading into the playoffs.

It’ll be fascinating to see who starts the West Division semi-final, which is set for November 2 in either Regina or Winnipeg. Will it be Rourke, the high-priced star who returned from the NFL this summer? Or could it be Adams if he has success this weekend?

By definition, this is a quarterback controversy, even if the QBs involved don’t agree.

“I just want to say the BC Lions don’t have a ‘quarterback issue,'” Adams said Monday on social media. “As a team, WE need to be better in all three phases and make more plays going into the playoffs. I appreciate all the love and support, but not one player is going to change all of this.”

Adams has completed 171 of 266 passes (64.3%) for 2,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Rourke, by contrast, has completed 136 of 209 passes (65.1%) for 1,781 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

“He’s gonna be our guy,” Lions head coach Rick Campbell told reporters when asked about Adams. “We want to get him in there and see how it goes, see if we can get a change in energy. That type of thing. Also, he’s obviously a very good player.”

“We got two starting quarterbacks so we want to use them to the best of their ability. If Vernon changes it up and we got a good energy going, then we’ll roll with whatever gives us the best chance in the playoffs.”

#BCLions head coach Rick Campbell explains the decision to start Vernon Adams this week. If things go well this will continue in the playoffs.

#BCLions head coach Rick Campbell explains the decision to start Vernon Adams this week. If things go well this will continue in the playoffs.

Adds that he hopes Jevon Cottoy can practice tomorrow.