The BC Lions are getting ready to host a massive crowd for their final regular-season game.

The team has opened the upper bowl at BC Place for their regular-season finale against the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff is at 4 pm on October 19. The Alouettes are the best team in the league with an 11-3-1 record this year.

🚨 The Upper Bowl is OPEN for our final regular season game as the push to the playoffs heats up! 🚨 Join us OCT 19th as we battle the reigning Grey Cup Champs, the Montreal Alouettes! 🦁🔥 Kickoff at 4 PM

The Lions are currently third in the CFL’s West Division and have clinched a spot in this year’s playoffs. They have one more road game before their regular-season finale as they’ll take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders this weekend.

“The push to the playoffs is heating up and as a result, our October 19 game has been selling very well for a few weeks,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau in a press release.

“We’re excited to welcome in another big crowd as we continue our push to host a game in November.”

Tickets in the upper bowl to see the Lions face off against the Alouettes start at $25 after taxes and fees. Fans 17 years old and younger can go to the game for just $15.

The fun will start well before kickoff as the Lions are hosting a tailgate outside BC Place, which starts at 1 pm.

The Lions will soon start their postseason journey where they hope to make this year’s Grey Cup. The event is being hosted in Vancouver and the city has plenty of festivities planned, including lots of free concerts and more.

The Jonas Brothers have already been announced as the half-time entertainment for the big game. Vancouver last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014.