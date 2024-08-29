Canadian NFLer Mathieu Betts returns to CFL with BC Lions

Canadian NFL player Mathieu Betts is leaving the Lions to join… the Lions. Allow us to explain.

The CFL recently confirmed that the defensive lineman has decided to return to the BC Lions after going unclaimed on NFL waivers following his release from the Detroit Lions.

The 29-year-old had a solid preseason with Detroit, logging two solo tackles and a sack over three games, but he was ultimately released on August 27, becoming a free agent.

Betts is no stranger to success north of the border. In 2023, he had a breakout season with the BC Lions, tallying 42 defensive tackles, 18 sacks, and four forced fumbles. His 18 sacks set a new CFL record for the most in a single season by a Canadian player, earning him the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award last year.

The Montreal native first made a name for himself at Laval University, where he won two Vanier Cups and became the first player in U Sports history to win the JP Metras Trophy as the top lineman for three consecutive years.

His college success caught the attention of the NFL, and he signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019, though he was released before the season began.

As per TSN’s Farhan Lalji, who reported the CFL signing on Wednesday, Betts, who previously played for the Edmonton Elks, is expected to be in a Lions uniform for this Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

This deal is just for the remaining 7 games of 2024. It includes NO marketing money. I fully expect Betts to be in uniform on Saturday. @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 29, 2024

Recently acquiring fellow ex-NFLer Nathan Rourke, BC currently sits third in the CFL’s West Division as they look to improve upon their 5-6-0 record this weekend.