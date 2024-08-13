Nathan Rourke ditches NFL dream, coming back to BC Lions

After stints with four NFL clubs over the last year, quarterback Nathan Rourke is coming back to the CFL.

The BC Lions announced on social media that Rourke, a Victoria native and 2022 CFL’s most outstanding Canadian, would be returning to the club. His first appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 2022 @CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke is returning to the #BCLions. Rourke will arrive at the club's facility for Wednesday practice with media availability to follow at 1:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/4zq2zdzYc8 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 13, 2024

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported the deal as a three-year contract, running through the end of the 2026 season, while CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal added that Rourke will have the chance to explore NFL opportunities each offseason.

On August 1, Rourke signed for the Atlanta Falcons, a little over a week before the team’s preseason opener. But going 3-for-13 for just 37 yards in a preseason appearance earlier this week, Rourke was cut by the Falcons. They were his fourth NFL team in under two seasons, and they also had stints with the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Giants.

Rourke’s return is a welcome one for both the Lions and the CFL as a whole, though maybe not for the teams playing him.

In 2022, Rourke had a remarkable campaign for the Lions in his first year as a starter, throwing for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs in just 10 starts. Along the way, he won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian award and put up one of the best seasons by a Canadian quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Lions are dealing with an injury to current starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was hurt on August 1 in a 25-0 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In return, Jake Dolegala has served as the team’s starter.

“From talking to Nathan, I know how excited he is to be back with the Lions and to get going. For this to happen, it also had to include Vernon Adams Jr. being here. Vernon will not be traded and is too good a player, too valuable a leader, and a huge part of our team,” Lions coach Rick Campbell said in a release.

The Lions are currently 5-4, second in the West Division and tied for fourth in the league with the Toronto Argonauts.

With BC Place holding the Grey Cup this year, Rourke could have a major impact on the league’s playoff picture, assuming he picks up where he left off two years ago.

And if Rourke’s past comments hold true, that might be the end of his NFL career, though the door isn’t totally closed given the structure of his contract.

“Ultimately, the answer here is, I wouldn’t not want to come back to the CFL. My experience there was super positive. If I do come back to the CFL, it would be because all NFL opportunities are closed, like there’s no more doors open there,” Rourke said in an Instagram video back in January.

“The NFL has always been the dream, to be able to play in the NFL and have success there, be a starter there. And until those possibilities are closed, at this point, that’s the only time I would return to the CFL.”