Rourke effect: Lions now favourites to win Grey Cup in Vancouver

The BC Lions have had a huge week as they signed quarterback Nathan Rourke to a massive contract.

The 26-year-old was a CFL star when playing for the team in 2022 before his success attracted NFL attention. After flaming out with four teams, Rourke returned to the Lions, and the team was excited to see what he could do on the field.

Oddsmakers are a fan of the Lions bringing Rourke back into the fold. FanDuel now has the Lions as the outright favourites to win the Grey Cup with +185 odds.

That means you can bet $100 to win $185, returning a total of $285. FanDuel’s implied probability of the Lions winning the Grey Cup is 35.1%.

They’re just barely ahead of the defending champion Montreal Alouettes, who have odds of +210 and an implied probability of 32.3%.

Here’s how the Grey Cup odds shake down entering Week 11 👇 pic.twitter.com/4aNBHy5W4F — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 14, 2024

The Lions started off the season 5-1 but have since lost three consecutive games. They’re currently second place in the West Division, just one point behind the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The addition of Rourke will help soldify a quarterback room which was struggling since losing Vernon Adams Jr. to injury. The standout is close to returning to action and will make a devastating duo alongside the new signing from the NFL.

Rourke made his professional debut with the Lions. He had a breakout season in 2022 and won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award, finishing with 3,349 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in just nine starts.

The Grey Cup takes place on November 17 at BC Place. Tickets to the game have been flying off the shelf, and the lower bowl is already completely sold out. The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the event so patrons will get a great show in addition to what should be an excellent football game.

The Lions won their last Grey Cup back in 2011 at BC Place. They currently have the longest championship drought of all West Division teams.

Rourke is expected to start his first game back this Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The game kicks off at 4 pm PT at BC Place.