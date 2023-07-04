Top 7 free things to do with your UBC student card

Being a UBC student can be tough on the purse strings. Rent plus tuition plus the general cost of living is a great source of stress for a lot of folks.

To help ease the financial struggle, your UBC student card can get you a great range of discounts at various shops dotted around campus.

But did you know that it can also get you free access to a lot of different sites and activities on campus too?

We’ve rounded up some of the best free things to do with your UBC card that you have to check out next time you’re on the university grounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Botanical Garden (@ubcgarden)

Located just outside of the busier parts of UBC’s campus, the Botanical Garden is a great place to visit for a peaceful stroll. The grounds have a wide array of gardens with plants from “every corner of the world” for you to learn about. It’s definitely worth a visit here after your next class to see all the colourful flora in bloom. Talk about tranquil.

Where: 6804 South West Marine Drive, Vancouver

Watch UBC hockey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Thunderbirds (@ubctbirds)

Want to have a fun Friday night out without paying a hefty cover charge? You should head over to the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre during hockey season. Both the men’s and women’s hockey games are free for students to watch while munching on a hot dog and chugging a beer. Embrace your competitive team spirit and go cheer on the T-Birds as they skate their way into a victory.

Where: 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beaty Biodiversity Museum (@beatymuseum)

This free spot will satisfy your inner child and adult. The Beaty Biodiversity Museum is Vancouver’s natural history museum where you can go explore all the biological collections of fossils, mammals, plants, and more. It even has a 26-metre-long blue whale skeleton suspended in one of the main halls. Located right in the heart of campus, this museum is a must-visit for when you have some time to kill in between classes.

Where: 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Recreation (@ubcrec)

Time to start warming up your muscles for this one. UBC hosts a range of drop-in sports activities at the Student Recreation Centre that’s free for students. You can play badminton, cricket, futsal (indoor soccer), table tennis, and more! It’s not often you can do so many different sports for zero cost. Plus, it’s a great way to meet new people and get in your exercise for the day.

Where: 6000 Student Union Boulevard, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitobe Memorial Garden (@nitobegarden)

Peace and quiet have never felt so good. The Nitobe Memorial Garden is a peaceful and soothing place to visit when university and life get a little overwhelming. The small garden is perfect for a quick stroll to clear your head, or to go sit on a bench and read your favourite book. The beauty of the lush garden will make you feel like you’re not in Vancouver at all.

Where: 1895 Lower Mall, Vancouver

Swimming at the Aquatic Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alain Denis (@adenis68)

There are plenty of beaches around Vancouver to have a dip in the water, but they’re usually super crowded and don’t exactly make for the best place to swim properly. Instead of heading down to Wreck Beach next time you’re on campus, you should head over to UBC’s Aquatic Centre. There’s a 25-metre and 50-metre pool for you to get those lengths in, and you can even access the hot tub, steam room, and sauna during your visit.

Where: 6080 Student Union Boulevard, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum of Anthropology (@moa_ubc)

No UBC list would be complete without the Museum of Anthropology. This world-famous spot is free for students and is a place you have to visit at least once while you’re studying at UBC. The museum is filled with cultural artifacts from around the world, with a particular emphasis on items showcasing the culture of the First Nations peoples of the Pacific Northwest. Be warned that the museum is temporarily closed for reconstruction, but is reopening toward the end of the year. Make a note in your diaries for a visit!

Where: 6393 North West Marine Drive, Vancouver

Have you checked out any of these free places? Let us know in the comments below.