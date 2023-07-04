"A game changer": Campers ecstatic over new BC Parks booking feature

If you haven’t been able to reserve a spot at your favourite camping site this summer, hope is no longer lost.

It can be hard to nab a camping spot in BC, considering sites get booked well in advance. However, BC Parks has created a new tool which some folks are calling “a game changer.”

Since there are some camping reservations that get cancelled throughout the season, BC Parks has found a way to notify campers who would happily take the spot.

“This season, we are piloting a new feature to the reservation service that will provide people with e-mail notifications when a campsite becomes available at a specific campground within our four-month booking window,” a statement from BC Parks reads.

You can create up to five different availability notifications.

View this post on Instagram



Since the feature was made available, British Columbians have expressed tons of excitement.

“Truly game changer! They listen[ed] to us!” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Hopefully, more people can have a chance to enjoy some camping, and there won’t be empty spots being wasted,” another person added.

Others have even signed up to be notified and already received emails that they will be able to book a reservation at their preferred campsite.

How it works

To receive notifications, search for your preferred parking and dates and click the “Notify Me” button before confirming your details through the pop-up window.

“Once you have saved your ‘Notify Me’ alert, you will receive an e-mail notification if a site becomes available at the park and dates you chose,” BC Parks said.

“The e-mail is not a guaranteed booking – it will prompt you to go to the reservation service and continue through the reservation process as normal.”