Minor injuries reported after Abbotsford flooding, evacuation alerts and road closures (PHOTOS)

An atmospheric river weather event dumped record-breaking rain on Abbotsford over the weekend. By the evening on Sunday, November 14, some areas were already experiencing flooding.

Constable Paul Walker with Abbotsford Police told Daily Hive “various AbbyPD resources are deployed across the city in a road closure capacity, assisting with evacuations if required, as well as checking in with our unsheltered population, offering assistance where required.”

Walker encourages residents to check Abbotsford Police’s Twitter where they release information as soon as it’s available.

Right now, the City of Abbotsford has issued an Evacuation Order for 35259 Straiton Road pertaining to units #8, 9, 10, 11, 12. Residents are encouraged to go to the Emergency Operations Centre.

“I’m not aware of any major injuries, but rather only some minor injuries from car crashes within the city,” said Walker.

A joint update from City, police, and fire officials is expected by 11 am on Monday, November 15.

Mayor Braun and all Senior Managers within the EOC are currently reviewing the overnight events and morning assessments. This is a fluid situation and more information will be coming this morning. Please monitor social media for updates. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/1CrANNls4T — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 15, 2021

All schools in Abbotsford are open, the school district confirmed on Twitter Monday morning.

All #AbbySchools will be OPEN for Monday, Nov. 15th. Some buses may be delayed / running behind schedule.

Students – dress for the weather! 🌧 Families – please use caution when travelling to school today and check @driveBC before you leave. ⚠️ #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/W44p3XcMfM — Abbotsford Schools (@AbbotsfordSD) November 15, 2021

Metro Vancouver is still expecting heavy rain Monday, and Abbotsford drivers should expect delays and road closures.

🚧 Roads Closed Due to Flooding and/or Mudslides: -Wright Street between Clayburn & Bateman

-Gladwin Street between Downes and Townshipline Road

-Dawson East of Sumas Mountain Road

-Whatcom between Westview and Sandringham

-Cranberry Court

-Briarwood Place pic.twitter.com/IyDyOgCxmZ — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 15, 2021

Residents are asked to plan ahead if they need to travel and to check nearby storm drains to clear them of debris. If locals need sandbags, they can bring a shovel and fill them up at the City of Abbotsford Works Yard.

Abbotsford Residents requiring sand & sandbags can attend the City of Abbotsford Works Yard located at 31739 King Rd. Sand & Bags are located outside the main gates. Please bring a shovel with you to fill the bags. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 15, 2021

On Twitter, users shared images and videos showing snapshots of flooding in their neighbourhoods:

How flooded is Abbotsford??? …. Heres the best shot I could get pic.twitter.com/eJYMJbdFiB — Jenna Fabulous (@jennafabulous) November 15, 2021

Wind and rainfall warnings are still in effect for the Fraser Valley, according to Environment Canada. Central and Easter Fraser Valley received 200 mm of rain already this weekend and another 50 mm are on the way today.