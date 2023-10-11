The October forecast for BC is out and it's supposed to be "abnormally" warm

Proudly Canadian and family-owned since 1953, Kal Tire now proudly serves customers at over 260 store locations across Canada. Trust Kal Tire for friendly advice and expert service for tires, wheels, brakes and mechanical services. Kal Tire–It’s How We Roll.

After a blustery start to the week, Vancouver and BC’s South Coast are in for mild and warm weather for the rest of the month.

In fact, the weather is forecast to be so pleasant that The Weather Network is calling it “abnormally warm… for mid-October.”

The storm Tuesday brought wind gusts at more than 100 kilometres an hour for parts of Vancouver Island, as well as lightning strikes. Some more rain is expected before the low-pressure system moves out, but the end of the week should see an “unusual shot of warmth” and some sunshine.

As of Wednesday afternoon though, conditions are forecast to improve. A long-range, coastal ridge is building for Thursday and Friday, giving us some positively balmy October weather.

It could be as warm as 23°C away from the water. Road trip to the Fraser Valley, anyone?

These warm October temperatures are above seasonal, but they’re not unheard of. Last year Vancouver saw 20.2°C on October 16, and the latest recorded October temperature above 20°C was at Vancouver International Airport on October 21, 1995.

Plus, it is expected to shift by the end of the month.

“We also expect that BC will see a transition to a more typical mid-fall pattern both in terms of temperatures and the beginning of the rainy season,” an earlier forecast predicted.

Don’t count on those warm temperatures to stick around if you’re leaving the city, though. Things are already looking wintry up in the mountains, and M+S tire requirement kicked in on several BC highways on October 1.