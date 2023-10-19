With Metro Vancouver in the midst of fall, we can’t help but wonder what the weather playbook has in store this winter season.

According to The Weather Network, an El Niño will be a huge factor in the forecast.

The Weather Network says, “We expect that much of Canada will see a slow start to winter.”

Good news for people in BC: the forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for winter.

El Niño causes normal wind conditions from the Pacific Ocean to blow west, stealing the warmer water from South America and pushing it towards Asia, hinting at a warmer winter for the west coast.

Across the province, it will be a mixed bag; the Weather Network says there is still a chance for some brisk winter conditions to appear throughout the season. While our eastern neighbours can expect colder than usual conditions, BC will experience a milder winter overall.

Less snowpack means less winter

The unanswered question is whether the conditions will affect the ski season, as many mountain resorts rely on early snow dumps to jump-start their season.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), one of the most notable consequences of El Nino’s presence in Canada has been the permeation of traditional seasons and, in many cases, an unexpected surge of extreme weather events such as heavy rain and flooding.

Summer and fall in BC were hotter and drier than expected this year, but with El Niño soon here, many are wondering what that will mean for December and if we need to break out the sunscreen. We are expecting to learn more in the coming weeks.