Vax for BC campaign to encourage further vaccination across province

BC health officials announced a new vaccination campaign for BC residents on Tuesday.

For the first time in almost a month, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix were joined by Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead for BC’s immunization efforts, to kick off the Vax for BC campaign beginning Tuesday, July 27.

According to Dr. Henry, The Vax for BC campaign is an effort to get unvaccinated residents in BC immunized to “put COVID-19 in the rearview.”

“For those who have not yet been vaccinated, it is easier than ever to get your first or second dose,” she added.

Some of the initiatives include mobile clinics and vax vans that will be dispatched to dozens of communities in the province.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases are occurring in people who have not yet received their vaccine.

While BC health officials are still encouraging people to register the traditional way, the new mobile clinics, vax vans, and ‘walk-in Wednesdays’ will allow people to skip registering.

Walk-in Wednesdays will reserve about 20,000 doses for vaccinations for anyone 12 and up starting August 4.

Health officials are also announcing a new way for people to share their vaccination stories, encouraging people to share written messages online, in-home windows, and vaccination locations.

As of July 26, 2021, 3,736,651 people (80.6%) 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,840,194 (61.3%) have been fully vaccinated.

Of those hospitalized, 78% are unvaccinated, and 18% have a single dose of the vaccine.

“The next two weeks are crucial for the immunization campaign,” said Dr. Henry.