Majority of COVID-19 cases among people who aren't yet vaccinated: Henry

British Columbia’s top doctor says that the majority of new COVID-19 cases are amongst individuals who have not yet received a vaccine.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shared these details on Tuesday morning as health officials unveiled an update on BC’s immunization plan.

The comments come amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases. Over the weekend, the province recorded a total of 267 new cases, nearly 60% of which were in Interior Health.

“We now know the majority of our new cases, some of which have increased in the last little while, are amongst people who have not yet received their vaccine,” Henry explained.

“Data shows us that less than 5% of the cases of COVID-19 that we’re seeing right now are amongst people who are fully vaccinated.”

People who have not yet received a single vaccination make up 78% of recent COVID-19 cases; 18% of new cases are among individuals who have only received a single vaccination.

“It shows that people who have received two doses of vaccine are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or have a severe illness.”

Similarly, Henry said that 78% of people who are hospitalized are unvaccinated and only 18% have a first dose of the vaccine.