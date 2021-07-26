BC announces over 250 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 267 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 149,109.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 695 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 43 individuals are currently hospitalized, 17 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 94 cases between Friday and Saturday, 79 between Saturday and Sunday, and 94 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 48 new cases, 185 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 41 new cases, 118 total active cases

Interior Health: 155 new cases, 342 total active cases

Northern Health: Five new cases, 14 total active cases

Island Health: 18 new cases, 32 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, four total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Northern Health, for a total of 1,768 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 80.6% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,576,845 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,840,194 of which are second doses.

146,636 people who tested positive have now recovered.