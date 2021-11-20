Uber, Lyft not considered "essential" under new BC gas restrictions

Ridesharing vehicles are not going to be considered “essential” as new gas restrictions are in place in BC.

In a statement, the province says Uber and Lyft vehicles are not being added to the exemption list, which includes ambulances, buses, taxis, and others.

“The intention of these orders is to limit traffic on our roads and prioritize emergency operations, urgent healthcare needs, the movement of food essential supplies while repairs are underway to our re-established sources of fuel,” reads a statement from Emergency Management BC.

It goes on to say that, “everyone else will have the opportunity to get gas at retail stations but line-ups and shortages are to be expected.”

According to the province, these restrictions are temporary but they are necessary.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnsworth said in a weekend update that the “temporary limitation on non-essential fuel consumption in Southwestern bc is so we can commercial traffic moving, stable our supply chains, and make sure that everyone gets home safely.”

“Over the next 10 days, we know that we have enough gas for essential vehicles and everyone else who needs it if we are prudent and conserve where we can,” he said.

The province has outlined an entire list of which vehicles are considered essential and will not be subject to the 30 liters per visit rule.

With almost no enforcement, the rules have been left up to the honour system, and while the province hopes that most people will do the right thing – that hasn’t stopped some from grabbing their jerry cans.

Here’s the full list of what emergency service vehicles are included in the province’s definition:

Emergency service vehicles (fire, police, ambulance and health care including urgent medical treatment)

Public transit vehicles

Commercial transport trucks – critical goods and services (food and beverage, health care, safety)

Refrigerated trucks

Potable water delivery/wastewater service

Grocery delivery

Road repair, maintenance and recovery vehicles/tow trucks

Military vehicles

Critical infrastructure, construction and repair vehicles

Home-care workers

Municipal services vehicles

First Nations government services vehicles

BC Ferries/Coast Guard/tugboats/marine emergency/pilot boats

Canada Post and other couriers/package delivery vehicles

Vehicles for the provision of critical government services

Airport authority vehicles and air travel

Waste disposal/recycling

BC Hydro, Fortis and other heavy-duty and light-duty utility vehicles

Telecommunication repair and installation vehicles

Fuel delivery trucks and boats

School buses

Taxis

Agricultural and farm-use vehicles, including vehicles supporting flood response

Veterinarians supporting flood response

Inter-city buses

Daily Hive has reached Uber and Lyft for comment and will update this story.