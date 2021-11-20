Drivers race to fill up on gas as restrictions take effect in BC (PHOTOS)

Less than an hour after the BC government announced restrictions on gas consumption, long lineups could already be seen at gas stations across the Lower Mainland.

The measure, which was announced by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, limits gasoline for non-essential vehicles.

Members of the general public will be limited to 30 litres of gasoline per visit to a gas station.

Residents are already sharing videos and photos of long lineups forming around the Lower Mainland, and some drivers have even been spotted filling up jerry cans.

So gas restrictions go in place for the Lower Mainland and instantly this happens (I actually needed gas). People filling up Jerry cans, full tanks, completely blocking traffic from exiting Esso in Port Moody. #Vancouver #bcfloods @CTVVancouver @GlobalBC https://t.co/I6TyyEtpcv pic.twitter.com/SVoNMLL2RU — Ashley Salvador (@asalvador13) November 20, 2021

Lineups have been spotted in North Vancouver, Port Moody, Burnaby and other areas of Metro Vancouver.

Gas rations; max 30 litres effective immediately, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Sea to Sky corridor, and the Sunshine Coast; the line ups have already started #northvan #gasration #patience #takethebus pic.twitter.com/KzHTx2xaKW — Cyndi Gerlach (@CyndiGerlach) November 20, 2021

The province is regulating the order through an honour system, with the belief that the majority of people will use the amount they’ve been allotted.

No Gas in metrotown pic.twitter.com/dPpPgfTJ4j — Odette Alfaro (@yvrdesigns) November 20, 2021

“The majority of people will do the right thing,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “If we are greedy we will fail.”

The order on restrictions will remain in place until December 1, 2021.

This is the Costco in Poco. Lineup starting in parking lot before you get to gas bar area. pic.twitter.com/dYllR34FL4 — Dixon Tam (@DixonTam) November 20, 2021

Many are also reporting that stations have completely run out of supply.

Well then… Guess they announced fuel rationing this afternoon while I was asleep. 30L (8 gal) max at gas stations. N some already closed here in Metro Vancouver cuz they ran out #BCstorm — Midd Crosb-E (5-4) (@604saluteII) November 20, 2021

Dan McTeague with Gas Price Wizard suggests that the worst may be yet to come.

Told them this would likely happen Problem: There won’t be 30 litres for anyone after Wednesday. Even US refineries rely on the TransMountainPipeline for oil. Aren’t enough trucks/drivers to move 330,000 barrels a day. We’re talking 2000 trucks a day (40,000 litres each) https://t.co/LZ3ZfRXMRA — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) November 20, 2021