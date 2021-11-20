NewsTransportationUrbanized

Drivers race to fill up on gas as restrictions take effect in BC (PHOTOS)

Nov 20 2021, 1:59 am
A Chevron in North Vancouver. (@CyndiGerlach/Twitter)

Less than an hour after the BC government announced restrictions on gas consumption, long lineups could already be seen at gas stations across the Lower Mainland.

The measure, which was announced by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, limits gasoline for non-essential vehicles.

Members of the general public will be limited to 30 litres of gasoline per visit to a gas station.

Residents are already sharing videos and photos of long lineups forming around the Lower Mainland, and some drivers have even been spotted filling up jerry cans.

Lineups have been spotted in North Vancouver, Port Moody, Burnaby and other areas of Metro Vancouver.

The province is regulating the order through an honour system, with the belief that the majority of people will use the amount they’ve been allotted.

“The majority of people will do the right thing,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “If we are greedy we will fail.”

The order on restrictions will remain in place until December 1, 2021.

Many are also reporting that stations have completely run out of supply.

Dan McTeague with Gas Price Wizard suggests that the worst may be yet to come.

