People urged to take transit, work from home to keep essential vehicles moving during gas restrictions

The provincial government is asking people to work from home, take transit or find other ways of getting around as we deal with gas restrictions.

During a news conference on Saturday morning, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said people should look at those options to make sure essential vehicles, like ambulances, can still get where they need to go.

Farnworth says, “this past week has challenged all of us, time and time again,” but says we will get through this.

Since the rules regarding fuel came into effect, there have already been massive lineups at gas stations around the Lower Mainland.

Non-essential vehicles, including the general public, will still have access to fuel available through retail gas stations. People will be limited to 30 litres per trip to the gas station.

Some stations have already had to shutdown because of a lack of supply.

Farnworth said Friday, “We are asking people to limit their fuel consumption and vehicle travel at this time and are putting in place orders under the provincial state of emergency to support this,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “These steps will keep commercial traffic moving, stabilize our supply chains and make sure everyone gets home safely. We are asking people not to travel through severely affected areas – for their own well-being, but also to make sure the fuel we do have goes toward the services people need in this time of crisis.”

There are a number of exemptions to the gas restrictions, including for emergency vehicles, buses and taxis.