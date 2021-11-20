Drivers fill jerry cans with fuel as BC's gas restrictions take effect (PHOTOS)

Gas restrictions took effect throughout Southwestern British Columbia yesterday, but some drivers chose instead to stock up.

The emergency order limits non-essential vehicles to 30 litres of fuel per gas station visit, and is being regulated through the honour system.

Drivers across the Lower Mainland were seen stockpiling far more than their allotted litres, though. From Burnaby to Mission, people hightailed it to gas stations with jerry cans in tow.

Photos shared on social media show drivers filling up several cannisters of gasoline, mere hours after the emergency order came into force.

The order limiting gasoline was announced by Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth on Friday. It will be in place until December 1.

With the Trans Mountain pipeline shut down and roadways damaged by flooding and mudslides, there is a reduced, albeit steady, supply of gasoline.

The emergency order will ensure that commercial vehicles have adequate access to fuel, which will help stabilize supply chains, Farnworth explained.

“The majority of people will do the right thing [and stick to their allotted 30 litres],” Farnworth said. “If we are greedy we will fail.”