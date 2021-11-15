Watch: BC weather brought copious rain and flooding (VIDEOS)

Southern BC has been experiencing heavy rain this weekend with some areas seeing water pool on roads, flooding, and even a mudslide.

Currently, areas like Metro Vancouver are under a rainfall warning as an atmospheric river dumps what feels like a month’s worth of rain in one weekend in the region.

Where there is wild weather, there are keen eyed and camera ready folks ready to capture it.

Here are all the wildest wet weather shots that Twitter users shared on Sunday, November 14:

Rainfall warning mood! May as well throw them in the puddle! pic.twitter.com/tsIVtEbUMp — Carie-Ann Lau (@CarieAnnLau) November 14, 2021

Stanley Park seawall has me watching the road way close today. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/dN0PDkXfnu — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) November 15, 2021

Stanley Park experienced some flooding that got so bad at one point they had to shut down the centre lane of the Lions Gate Bridge.

The Coquihalla is up about 5 feet from this morning, we built our house in 1990 and now have had 3 200 year floods ! I don’t think we new what climate change was then , this is becoming all to common .@JWagstaffe pic.twitter.com/jWd7k45MYk — Randall Young (@Junebug5Randall) November 14, 2021

High water levels already on the Coquihalla River near Othello Rd. 825am. #BCStorm #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/XwjJFRo2z3 — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 14, 2021

The Coquihalla River, a tributary of the Fraser River, was absolutely swelling.

A look at the #Coquihalla in the #BChwy5 Portia area. Crews are on site and engineers are assessing the risk and impact. Safety is our top priority.

Check @DriveBC for updates. pic.twitter.com/TjdHtkLEuP — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 14, 2021

And parts of the Fraser Valley had water on the roads and rising water.

This is Latimer creek running through farmers fields here in #SurreyBC very high right now almost at the bridge level. I’m sure the fields will be lakes by tomorrow #ShareYourWeather #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/ELA2ToMoS8 — Kyle Marshall (@Kylem87) November 15, 2021

Holy crap! Did I mention how bad it is getting in the Valley? Hwy 1 at Bridal Falls where it is currently closed EB for a Mudslide… #bcstorm #shareyourweather @50ShadesofVan pic.twitter.com/7kCE4f4RfN — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 14, 2021

Nearby, roads were filling with water. Also, BC Highway 5 was shut down in both directions because of a mudslide.

Other Twitter users were simply offering a wet weather vibe check that reminded us we were’t the only ones thinking it was really, really rain.