Watch: BC weather brought copious rain and flooding (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 15 2021, 1:01 am
@TranBC and @yourtechsourcer/Twitter

Southern BC has been experiencing heavy rain this weekend with some areas seeing water pool on roads, flooding, and even a mudslide.

Currently, areas like Metro Vancouver are under a rainfall warning as an atmospheric river dumps what feels like a month’s worth of rain in one weekend in the region.

Where there is wild weather, there are keen eyed and camera ready folks ready to capture it.

Here are all the wildest wet weather shots that Twitter users shared on Sunday, November 14:

Stanley Park experienced some flooding that got so bad at one point they had to shut down the centre lane of the Lions Gate Bridge.

The Coquihalla River, a tributary of the Fraser River, was absolutely swelling.

And parts of the Fraser Valley had water on the roads and rising water.

Nearby, roads were filling with water. Also, BC Highway 5 was shut down in both directions because of a mudslide.

Other Twitter users were simply offering a wet weather vibe check that reminded us we were’t the only ones thinking it was really, really rain.

