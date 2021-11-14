Stanley Park flooding partly closes Lions Gate Bridge

Sunday traffic on the Lions Gate Bridge is never pretty, but during heavy rains in Vancouver, it’s gotten a lot worse on Sunday, November 14.

Update Sunday, November 14 2:08 pm: the bridge is now clear.

According to an update from Drive BC, the bridge’s center lane has been closed due to flooding in Stanley Park.

The agency is currently assessing the situation, although drivers can expect delays in both directions.

The bridge is a major artery connecting the North Shore to Downtown Vancouver and is part of the BC Highway 99 system.

Vancouver is under a rainfall warning for Sunday, November 14 and an atmospheric river is contributing to heavy precipitation in the region Sunday into Monday.

Follow Drive BC for updates on the bridge and Environment Canada for weather-related updates.