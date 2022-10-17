The cost of using BC Ferries is about to increase for passengers. According to the company, it will be increasing its current fuel surcharge by 1.5% by November 1, 2022, as a reaction to sustained high fuel prices.

Now, the cost for an adult will go up 70 cents, while the cost for a vehicle and driver will go up $3.15 on Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes.

Other inter-island routes will also increase costs, an average of 40 cents per adult and $1.70 per vehicle and driver.

According to BC Ferries, their fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism has been in place for 18 years to help manage fuel price volatility.

“When prices are lower, BC Ferries issues a fuel rebate to customers as part of fares,” said the company in a release. “Conversely, higher prices result in a fuel surcharge specifically designed to cover the additional cost of fuel.”

Importantly, BC Ferries does not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates. Its decision on whether or not to apply one is monitored under an independent regulatory process set by the BC Ferries Commissioner.

The company has also been making “significant investments to reduce its consumption of fuel and use cleaner, lower cost fuels, such as liquefied natural gas to replace the use of ultra-low sulphur diesel fuels,” it said in a release.

Recently, new electric hybrid vessels have also joined the fleet and BC Ferries is planning for future electric operations.

Fuel costs in BC have skyrocketed in 2022, reaching new, all-time highs.

On June 1, the company added a 2.5% fuel surcharge – leading to a 45-cent increase for adult fares and a $2 increase for vehicles with drivers.