A person went to pretty unusual lengths to get on a BC Ferries this week after he had been banned from travelling on board the vessels.

According to the weekly report from the Quadra Island RCMP, the man was caught on Sunday after he was busted while wearing a poorly put-together disguise on a ship.

While it may be possible to blend into a crowd on a Swartz Bay sailing, the vessels which serve the eastern Vancouver Island route are significantly smaller and have fewer passengers on board.

Further hampering his efforts to blend in: his so-called concealment.

He was wearing what police described as “obviously a wig” as well as a scarf and sunglasses.

Furthermore, the banned passenger spoke in an “odd high-pitched accent that was either Australian or British.”

Once the vessel was back on shore, he was confronted by officials. Mounties said that he allegedly refused to cooperate and fled on foot, leaving only his wig and mask on a trail in his wake.

While few details were provided as to why the person was not allowed to be on a BC Ferries vessel, police did say he is well known to them.

The investigation is ongoing.