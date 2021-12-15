BC Ferries gives new electric-hybrid ferry a First Nations name

A First Nations name has been provided for another new Island-class vessel on the BC Ferries fleet.

During a naming ceremony at its Richmond maintenance facility on Tuesday, the ferry corporation christened the Island Kwigwis, which carries the meaning of “eagle of the sea.” The name was selected with the support of the Namgis First Nation.

“Island Kwigwis represents a small step on the path to fostering our relationships with First Nations, embracing our environmental responsibilities, while maintaining our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Mark Collins, president and CEO of BC Ferries, in a statement.

“This ship will connect people and we are grateful for the opportunity to make that happen.”

The Island Kwigwis will begin service in Spring 2022, allowing for two-ship operations on the route between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island.

BC Ferries first two Island-class vessels — Island Discovery and Island Aurora — began service in the middle of 2020.

Two other vessels that arrived this past summer were also given First Nations names — Island Nagalis and Island K’ulut’a. They will begin service later in 2022.

BC Ferries ordered a total of six Island-class vessels, which are electric-hybrid ships capable of being converted to full electric in the future, when funding is made available for full-electric vessel conversions and the installation of terminal charging infrastructure. The design of the new vessels not only lowers emissions, but they reduce underwater noise that can be harmful to marine life.

Each Island-class vessel carries up to 47 vehicles and up to 450 passengers and crew.

The final vessel of the current Island-class order is currently on its way to British Columbia, after departing from the shipyard in Romania on October 11 on its own power for the Trans-Atlantic journey. The yet-to-be-named vessel will arrive before the end of this year.