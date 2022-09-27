Another day, another doom and gloom prediction from gas analysts over Metro Vancouver’s fuel prices. But this one may be the worst yet.

Gas Wizard expects to see a jump to $2.399 by Thursday for places around Vancouver — which would break all-time records.

At that price, it will also be breaking our hearts as it will be about a 30-cent jump from what drivers were paying just over a week before when prices were hovering just below the $2/litre mark.

The last time gas prices were close to that high was June 6, when they hit $2.369 per litre.

It comes as many have already aired their frustrations over the constant hit to their bottom line on Twitter.

Gas prices have risen .45/litre here on Vancouver Island in just 6 days. 6 days ago we were paying $1.79.9/litre. Today it’s $2.24.9/litre. It’s absolute robbery. Our government is taxing us to death #gastaxes #bcgovernmentisrobbingus #ridiculous #outrageousgastaxes — Sarah Corbett (@IslandGirl2845) September 27, 2022

Others have pointed out that BC remains the most expensive place to fill up in the country.

If Thursday’s prediction comes true, drivers in Metro Vancouver will be paying 90 cents more than those in Calgary.

The gas prices in Calgary are so cheap compared to Vancouver. $1.40 vs $2.33. I’m going on a joy ride cause I can. Who wants to join? — Chengman (@Chengman) September 27, 2022

Others have taken their frustrations south, to fill up stateside where they can save a few dollars.

The owner of a Shell station in Point Roberts told Daily Hive earlier this week that his station saw major lineups of Canadians who sought out savings. He says it ended up being one of the station’s best weekends for sales.

It’s unclear if more will follow this weekend after the Canadian government lifts the COVID-19 requirement for travellers, which will also mean an end to having to use the often criticized ArriveCAN app.

With files from Amir Ali and Nikitha Martins