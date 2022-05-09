BC Ferries passengers will soon be paying more thanks to high fuel costs

BC Ferries passengers will soon be paying more thanks to the high cost of fuel.

The travel company says that they’re adding a 2.5% fuel surcharge to the cost of riding the ferry starting June 1.

On Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes, this will translate to a 45-cent upsurge for adult fares, and a $2.00 increase for vehicles with drivers. On other inter-island routes, an additional 25-cent will be charged for an adult fare, with a $1.05 increase for vehicles with drivers.

The company says that they do not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates.

“BC Ferries has made significant investments to reduce its consumption of fuel and use cleaner, lower-cost fuels, such as liquefied natural gas to replace the use of ultra-low sulphur diesel fuels. The company is also introducing battery-equipped ships designed for future full electric operation when shore charging infrastructure can be installed in BC,” BC Ferries said in a statement.

As well, on June 1, a 2.5% fuel surcharge will be added to Port Hardy to Prince Rupert; Prince Rupert to Haida; Gwaii and Port Hardy to Central Coast routes.

BC Ferries does not currently have a fuel surcharge or rebate on those routes.

“Despite initiatives to burn fuel more efficiently, a fuel surcharge is necessary at this time.”