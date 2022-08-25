"Hungry and overheating": BC Ferries riders share service woes

If you’ve been having some bad luck with service as a frequent traveller with BC Ferries, you’re not alone.

Over the past few days, numerous cancellations, some on short notice, have been fuelling tensions between customers and BC Ferries.

BC Ferries has issued statements over the last year regarding staffing shortages, pointing to them as the reason for some cancellations and service issues.

Users have been sharing their experiences with last-minute cancellations and other issues on social media, and some of them sound pretty grim. Some even took issue with the situation at some of the terminals in the province, while others are getting political, pointing fingers at the BC NDP.

One BC Ferries customer shared their experience at the Langdale terminal, suggesting that lineups and hot weather conditions made them feel trapped.

@BCFerries It is unacceptable that the food stalls have been closed for the people stuck in langdale lineup waiting for hours in the heat. 99% of vending machines out of service, nearly impossible to even get water. Hungry and overheating waiting for hours feeling trapped here. — Tristan Rettich (@thewornpixel) August 25, 2022

Another user is suggesting that the problems from the top are funnelling down to customer-facing employees who also have a lack of information.

How is it that your ticketing people don’t seem to have accurate information as to when this ferry is supposed to arrive? — Emily (@Emofsomekind) August 25, 2022

Then there’s this Twitter user who wasn’t pulling punches with their tweet:

Princess Cruise? Unless your idea of a holiday is sitting for hours on the tarmac with multiple sailing waits and a multitude of ferry breakdowns you should look elsewhere. — DunnMan (@DunnMan77) August 25, 2022

Many users have written posts on social media about a lack of access to water or food.

@BCFerries Tuesdsy’s canelations and delays was

an incredibly challenging, emotionally draining and an unacceptable experience. No access to water, food or bathroon for hours should never had happened. Alone, I couldn’t leave my car for 5 hours because I had 2 dogs with me. — Amber Gordon (@AmbGo96362443) August 25, 2022

Staffing is also impacting other aspects of BC Ferries’ service.

#BCFHeadsUp #HorseshoeBay – #Langdale #QueenofCoquitlam Due to crew availability, baggage service on the vessel will not be offered. We apologize for any inconvenience. ^ts — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) August 25, 2022

“Crew availability” is causing some issues with food services for some customers.

Our buffet and Lounge options were closed indefinitely during the pandemic, and we have been unable to reinstate them due to crew availability. In the mean time, we are happy to offer travelers a full and ever-expanding menu in our Coastal Cafe’s. ^ts — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) August 25, 2022

A large part of the staffing issues is the result of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employment, which forced BC Ferries to let go of over 100 of its crew which it is now hoping to reinstate.

It isn’t all bad news for BC Ferries despite the issues plaguing some customers. In fact, vehicle traffic soared to a new record high this spring.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Ferries for comment.

With files from Kenneth Chan