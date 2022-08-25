NewsTransportationUrbanized

"Hungry and overheating": BC Ferries riders share service woes

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Aug 25 2022, 7:10 pm
@BCFerries/Twitter

If you’ve been having some bad luck with service as a frequent traveller with BC Ferries, you’re not alone.

Over the past few days, numerous cancellations, some on short notice, have been fuelling tensions between customers and BC Ferries.

BC Ferries has issued statements over the last year regarding staffing shortages, pointing to them as the reason for some cancellations and service issues.

Users have been sharing their experiences with last-minute cancellations and other issues on social media, and some of them sound pretty grim. Some even took issue with the situation at some of the terminals in the province, while others are getting political, pointing fingers at the BC NDP.

One BC Ferries customer shared their experience at the Langdale terminal, suggesting that lineups and hot weather conditions made them feel trapped.

Another user is suggesting that the problems from the top are funnelling down to customer-facing employees who also have a lack of information.

Then there’s this Twitter user who wasn’t pulling punches with their tweet:

Many users have written posts on social media about a lack of access to water or food.

Staffing is also impacting other aspects of BC Ferries’ service.

“Crew availability” is causing some issues with food services for some customers.

A large part of the staffing issues is the result of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employment, which forced BC Ferries to let go of over 100 of its crew which it is now hoping to reinstate.

It isn’t all bad news for BC Ferries despite the issues plaguing some customers. In fact, vehicle traffic soared to a new record high this spring.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Ferries for comment.

With files from Kenneth Chan

