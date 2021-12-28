It's so cold in Alberta hot water freezes the moment it hits the air (VIDEOS)

Western Canada is in the grips of some cruel arctic air right now, and it’s leading to some dazzling displays of cold science in Alberta.

With a majority of the province experiencing daytime highs hovering around the -30ºC, it’s so cold in Alberta boiling water freezes the moment it hits the air.

It’s no surprise people can be testing this little science experiment out.

Alberta and British Columbia set extreme cold temperature records for Sunday and Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The wintry phenomenon is called the Mpemba Effect, which is the observation of hot water freezing faster than cold water under similar conditions.

While the idea seems pretty straightforward, it’s important to use extreme caution if you try and attempt. You don’t want boiling water to get splashed back onto you.

Extreme cold warnings are currently in place for wide swaths of western Canada, stretching from British Columbia to Manitoba.

According to Environment Canada, ‘Extremely cold windchill values between -40ºC and -45ºC continue this morning for most of Alberta. Most areas of the province will experience extreme cold conditions for much of this week.”

For portions of British Columbia, Environment Canada calls for “A very cold airmass combined with light to moderate winds will give wind chill values of -40ºC or lower from tonight to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will increase Wednesday afternoon. Another round of extreme cold wind chill of -40ºC or lower is possible on Friday morning.”