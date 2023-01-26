A BC man roasted the Canucks in epic fashion — from beyond the grave.

The Campbell River Mirror shared the obituary of now-deceased Russell George Atkins, born February 2, 1943, who passed away on January 13, 2023.

Born in Victoria, Atkins was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Irene and Audrey.

Near the end of Atkins’ obituary, there’s a blurb about the Canucks that could be one of the most incredible roasts on a sports team ever.

“Russell would’ve liked to have had 6 of the Vancouver Canucks to be his pallbearers so they could have let him down one more time,” the obituary reads.

Can you say, “Ouch?”

The way Atkins roasted the Canucks in his obituary would make roastmaster Jeff Ross jealous.

The Canucks have undergone some significant changes in recent weeks, including the firing of former head coach Bruce Boudreau, replacing him with new coach Rick Tocchet, and the team also recently signed Andrei Kuzmenko to a multi-year contract extension.